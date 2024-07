Ferrexpo shares continue to rise for 3rd week in a row and rose by 16.1% to GBP 0.520 per share from July 1 to

Quotations of the shares of the company Ferrexpo plc (Great Britain), which controls the Poltava and Yerystove mining and processing plants (both - Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region), continued to grow for the 3rd week in a row and rose by 16.1% from July 1 to 5, or by GBP 0.072 per share to GBP 0.520 per share.

This follows from the data posted on the London Stock Exchange, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to them, on July 1, the company's shares were quoted at the level of GBP 0.448; on July 2, the stock quotations rose to GBP 0.455; on July 3, the stock quotations increased at the level of GBP 0.466.

On July 4, the shares rose to GBP 0.478, and on July 5, they rose to GBP 0.520.

The deals took place during the week.

Since the beginning of 2024, the quotations of the company's shares have decreased by 42.4% (compared to the quotation level on December 29, 2023 – GBP 0.903).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ferrexpo plc (UK) shares rose by 2.3%, or by GBP 0.010 per share, to GBP 0.450 per share from June 24 to 28.

From 31 December 2022 to 31 December 2023, Ferrexpo shares fell by 42.6% or GBP 0.669 to GBP 0.903 per share.

Ferrexpo plc (Great Britain), which controls the Poltava and Yeristiv mining and processing plants (both in the Poltava region), ended 2023 with a loss of USD 85 million, while the company ended 2022 with a profit of USD 220 million.

In 2023, Ferrexpo reduced revenue by 47.8%, or USD 596 million, to USD 652 million.

In 2023, the company reduced EBITDA (earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation) by 5.9 times, or USD 635 million, year over year to USD 130 million, and capital investments - by 31% to USD 101 million.

The majority shareholder of the Ferrexpo group is businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.