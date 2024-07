Share:













Western countries should allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use Western weapons for attacks on military facilities on the territory of russia. This will help disrupt large-scale offensive operations of the aggressor.

This was announced in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to satellite images, at the end of June 2024, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, probably with the help of Western weapons, made a successful attack on the command post of the russian regiment in the Belgorod Oblast.

The report recalls that on June 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an attack on the command post of an unidentified russian motorized rifle regiment in Nekhoteevka, Belgorod Oblast. The location of the command post near the front line in the north of the Kharkiv Region suggests that it was involved in russian offensive operations north of Kharkiv.

Geolocation footage of the strike shows that the command post was located less than a kilometer from the russian-Ukrainian border.

Satellite images taken on April 1 and June 28 show extensive damage to the building that housed the command post. The ISW suggested that the Defense Forces of Ukraine used a French-made Armement Air-Sol Modulaire Hammer (AASM, A2SM or HAMMER) high-precision bomb.

Analysts of the Institute note that the attack on Nekhoteevka demonstrates the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to successfully attack military targets on the territory of russia using weapons provided by the West, which weakens the ability of russian forces to conduct offensive operations in Ukraine.

"This confirms the fact that Ukraine can disrupt russian offensive operations if Western countries continue to lift restrictions on the use of their weapons by the Armed Forces to strike military targets in russia. Ukraine should be able to use weapons provided by the West, in particular ATACMS missiles, to strike strikes against russian military targets in the operational rear and deep rear of the russian federation in order to significantly undermine enemy operations on a large scale," the ISW report says.

