President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, during the NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to Johnson's schedule.

Thus, the publication emphasizes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Johnson will take place against the background of concerns about the future support of Ukraine from the United States in the event of the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections, which will be held on November 5.

Support for Ukraine is also expected to be in the spotlight at a summit in Washington this week.

In April, Johnson initiated a bipartisan package of aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in the amount of USD 95 billion, which was opposed by former President Trump's allies in Congress.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 27, a debate was held between U.S. President Joe Biden and presidential candidate Donald Trump. U.S. President Joe Biden explained his poor performance at the debate with Trump by feeling sick after a series of flights and changing time zones.

The media also reported that NATO intends to adopt a number of measures that will make it possible to secure military aid to Ukraine from the influence of right-wing forces in European countries and the possibility of Donald Trump being elected as the U.S. president.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that former U.S. President Donald Trump should come up with his plan to quickly end the war with the aggressor state, russia, and that any proposal should not violate the nation's sovereignty.