NBU reduces net currency sales on interbank by 6% to USD 631 million on July 1-5

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reduced the net sales of currency on the interbank foreign exchange market in the period from July 1 to 5 by 6% compared to the previous week to USD 630.91 million.

This follows from the NBU’s data, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the reporting week, the NBU bought USD 0.75 million on the interbank, while it sold USD 631.66 million.

The NBU did not buy or sell euros last week.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU bought USD 117.35 million, while it sold USD 14,918.0 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the NBU bought USD 219.85 million and sold USD 28,829.73 million at the interbank.

The NBU did not buy or sell euros in 2023.

In 2022, the NBU bought USD 3,267.95 million and EUR 110.97 million at the interbank and sold USD 26,380.59 million and EUR 1,789.11 million.

In 2021, the NBU bought USD 3,690.7 million and sold USD 1,275.7 million on the interbank currency market.