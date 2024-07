Share:













In June, the export of agricultural products decreased by 27.9% month over month to 5.3 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In June, the export of grain crops decreased by 29% month over month to 3.9 million tons (corn - 72%, wheat - 25%, barley - 3%); the export of oil crops increased by 5% to 217,600 tons (soybeans – 82%, rape – 11% and sunflower seeds – 2%); export of vegetable oils decreased by 38% to 477,300 tons (sunflower oil - 93%, soybean oil - 6%, rapeseed oil - 1%); the export of cake after the extraction of oils decreased by 9% to 463,900 tons (sunflower - 89%, soybean - 11%); the export of other types of agricultural products decreased by 31% to 281,200 tons.

"The tendency to reduce export volumes has been observed for the second month in a row in accordance with the reduction of temporary product balances. That is, such a reduction is not the result of the limitation of the throughput of our export routes, which we observed practically throughout the war in Ukraine, but the reduction of product balances intended for export. In the pre-war period, before the start of the harvest, export volumes always decreased," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the export of agricultural products decreased by 11% month over month to 7.4 million tons.

In 2023, Ukrainian farmers exported products worth almost USD 22 billion.