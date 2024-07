Share:













Copied



Overnight into Monday, July 8, the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down three out of six cruise missiles launched by the aggressor country russia.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Overnight into July 8, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles: 4 X-101s from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - airspace of the Saratov Oblast, russia) and 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch areas - Kursk Region, russia; temporarily occupied Crimea)," the message says.

According to the results of combat work, air defense destroyed 3 Kh-101 cruise missiles in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 6, a total of 24 out of 27 strike UAVs launched by the aggressor country, russia, were shot down by the forces and means of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces.

On July 5, all 32 attack UAVs launched by the russian Federation were shot down by the forces and means of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces.