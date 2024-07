ISW explains why Orbán went to Moscow and how it will harm Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is trying to shift the West's attention from supporting Ukraine to possible peace negotiations.

This is the opinion of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Orbán is trying to play the role of a potential mediator to end the war in Ukraine, even as russian dictator Vladimir Putin says he doesn't need mediators and wants only surrender from negotiations.

Analysts suggest that Orbán wants to shift the West's attention to possible peace talks as part of his efforts to undermine European support for Ukraine.

After Orbán visited Kyiv, Newsweek published an article in which the Prime Minister of Hungary accuses NATO of supporting the war in Ukraine. This is probably how Orbán is promoting the idea of ​​negotiations to shift the agenda from discussions about aid to Ukraine. Earlier, he already spoke against the provision of military aid to Ukraine. These efforts may continue now that Hungary holds the presidency of the EU Council.

Analysts stress that Ukraine's ability to continue its own peace process depends on its ability to liberate operationally important territories.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupying forces do not give up hope of realizing their plans. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been active almost along the entire line of battle but is concentrating its offensive efforts on the Lyman and Pokrovske Axes.

Ukrainian partisans record a constant increase in the number of defensive positions along the coast of Crimea. There are rumors among russians about the so-called "shock fist", which is allegedly being prepared by the Armed Forces.

