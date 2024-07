Share:













Over the past day, the russians lost 40 artillery systems and 1,150 soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The total combat losses of the enemy amounted to:

personnel - about 550,990 (+1,150) people,

tanks ‒ 8,155 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 15,645 (+16) units,

artillery systems – 14,937 (+40) units,

MLRS – 1,115 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 879 (+1) units,

planes – 360 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 11,862 (+53) units,

cruise missiles ‒ 2,352 (+1) units,

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines – 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 20,103 (+50) units,

special equipment ‒ 2,495 (+16) units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupation forces do not give up hope of realizing their plans. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been active almost along the entire line of battle but is concentrating its offensive efforts on the Lyman and Pokrovske Axes.

Ukrainian partisans record a constant increase in the number of defensive positions along the coast of Crimea. There are rumors among russians about the so-called "shock fist", which is allegedly being prepared by the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, the russian occupying forces achieved some success in the areas of three settlements in the Toretsk and Pokrovske Axes.