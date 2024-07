Sales of pre-owned imported passenger cars up 7% to 18,600 units in June – Ukravtoprom

In June 2024, the sales of pre-owned imported cars increased by 7% year over year to 18,600 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Compared to May, the sale of pre-owned imported passenger cars decreased by almost 4%.

The largest share in this segment of the car market belongs to gasoline cars - 49%.

Diesel cars occupy 22% of this segment of the car market, and electric cars - 18%.

Volkswagen Golf remained the most popular pre-owned passenger car in June - 989 registrations.

In second place - was the Renault Megane (691 units); in third place - was the Skoda Octavia (598 units); in fourth place - was the Volkswagen Tiguan (541 units); rounding out the top five - the Volkswagen Passat (500 units).

It is noted that the average age of pre-owned cars, which were transferred to Ukrainian license plates in June, is 8.8 years.

Since the beginning of 2024, almost 113,300 pre-owned cars have been registered in Ukraine, which is 30% more than in the same period of 2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the sales of pre-owned imported cars decreased by 45% year over year to 214,400 units.