Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on economic development, Dmytro Natalukha, said that the number of booked persons liable for military service is less than 600,000 men.

He said this in an interview with Hromadske Radio, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The latest booking numbers indicate that we have a little less than 600,000 men booked. It seems to be 565,000. This number is extremely dynamic, and the figure can jump very sharply," the head of the committee said.

According to him, there are currently about 11.1 million men aged 25 to 60 in Ukraine.

He noted that the question of how many of the 11.1 million are persons liable for military service remains open.

"Because the system update of the data is literally happening before our eyes. No one knows the final figure at this moment. Of course, the military knows more than us, and the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense, that's obvious. But it cannot be said that somewhere this figure, you can go see it," the MP explained.

Natalukha assumed that out of these 11.1 million up to 1.5 million may have a disability, "although no one keeps complete statistics."

The MP also said that currently the number of officially employed men of mobilization age is 2,620,000.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of companies booking employees on condition of additional payment of military duty.