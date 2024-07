Share:













Copied



The National Bank of Ukraine plans to introduce restrictions on card-to-card transfers. Consultations with volunteers on this issue are currently underway.

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andrii Pyshnyi has stated this, RBC-Ukraine reports on Thursday, July 4.

"We are currently in the phase of discussing this issue with volunteers. We want the policy implemented by the NBU in this issue, which is difficult from the point of view of public perception, to be as clear as possible and to be perceived by those who today feel a certain anxiety about this decision," he said.

Representatives of the NBU are currently collecting and analyzing the positions of volunteers, but a solution to this problem will be found, the head of the NBU emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine is preparing a decision to limit card transfers and introduce maximum limits for card-to-card money transfers between individuals.

Recall that in May the volume of private money transfers decreased by 8.2% and amounted to USD 0.9 billion.