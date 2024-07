Share:













Liudmyla Yenina, director of the Department of Economic Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, spoke in detail about the 14th sanctions package introduced by the European Union on the air of the United News telethon.

"The grounds for the introduction of the 14th package of sanctions were actions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Restrictive measures were applied to 69 individuals and 47 legal entities. We are talking about representatives of the russian government, businessmen, public figures, in particular the singer Shaman and the actor Okhlobystin, as well as members of the army and judicial authorities, who are responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children, FSB employees involved in illegal persecution in the annexed Crimea. As for legal entities, these are companies that are part of the highly profitable sectors of the russian economy, such as energy, finance and trade," the diplomat explained.

She noted that the European Union has banned the use of European infrastructure for the processing or pumping of russian liquefied gas for the purpose of supplying fuel to third countries. A ban on new investments, the provision of goods, technologies and services for the completion of russian LNG infrastructure development projects has also been introduced.

Separately, Liudmyla Yenina drew attention to another direction of the application of sanctions in this package - the complication of their circumvention.

"It is known that the aggressor and those who support it have learned to circumvent sanctions. Therefore, it is important that the countries of the sanctioning coalition respond to such actions in a timely manner. This time, all major companies in the European Union must ensure that their subsidiaries in third countries do not participate in any activity against which EU sanctions are directed," said Liudmyla Yenina.

She also noted that the 14th sanctions package includes measures aimed at limiting the re-export of military goods to russia. So, the operators of the European Union, who sell such military goods to third countries, will be obliged to introduce verification mechanisms that will be able to assess the risks of re-export to russia. Also, European operators who sell or transfer industrial know-how for the production of military goods to commercial partners from third countries will be required to include in their contracts a provision that this know-how will not be used for the production of goods intended for russia.

"The financial part of the sanctions package is also important, which includes a ban on the use of the Financial Messaging System developed by the central bank of the russian federation to neutralize the effect of restrictive measures," the speaker emphasized.

In the part that provides for responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children, sanctions have been introduced against the International Children's Center "Artek", which organizes camps for children from Ukraine, including in illegally occupied territories, against the Kadyrov Foundation and the Belarusian Republican Youth Union.

In general, EU restrictive measures regarding actions that undermine or threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine have already been applied to more than 2,200 individuals and legal entities. As Liudmyla Yenina said, restrictions such as the freezing of assets are applied to those who have fallen under these sanctions, and citizens and companies of the European Union are prohibited from providing them with funds. Individuals are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering the territory of the EU or passing through it in transit.

"The 14th package of sanctions has already been introduced, but we encourage our partners and ask them to start working on the 15th. Since we must not stop for a minute, it is necessary to incessantly continue the pressure on the russian federation, because, unfortunately, the enemy is learning to adapt. Therefore, the partner countries of the sanctions coalition should react to it just as quickly," Liudmyla Yenina stressed.