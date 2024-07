Share:













Copied



Two people were injured as a result of an explosion at the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems defense plant in the state of Arkansas, USA. Another person is considered missing.

This was reported by the Associated Press agency on Thursday, July 4.

As a result of the explosion at the defense weapons factory, at least two people were injured, one more person went missing, the plant's operators reported. The company initially announced an incident with pyrotechnics, but later confirmed that it was an explosion at the enterprise.

"We are currently working with first responders and can confirm that at least two people were injured and one person is missing as a result of the incident. We are cooperating fully with the authorities who are investigating," General Dynamics said in a statement.

Currently, production is suspended in the building where the explosion occurred. The company did not provide details on the extent of the damage. The US State Department of Emergency Management said it was monitoring the situation and was ready to provide assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2023, five workers were killed in an explosion at a factory for the production of missiles and explosives in Turkey.