Ukraine does not want to extend contract with RF on gas transit, alternative suppliers considered, in particul

Share:













Copied



Ukraine does not want to extend the contract with russia on gas transit to Europe, alternative suppliers are being considered, in particular Azerbaijan.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview for Bloomberg, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We don't want the gas contract with the russian federation to continue. We don't want them to make money. This is my main signal to our government and to some European countries that depend on this gas," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, alternative steps are currently being considered to use the Ukrainian pipe for another gas supplier, negotiations are underway.

"If this is an absolutely normal contract for the supply of non-russian gas to the countries of Europe that constantly turn to us, then we, as future members of the European Union, will have to support our friends," the President said.

When asked about the acceptability of Azerbaijani gas, Zelenskyy confirmed that this is one of the proposals being considered by the government.

“One of the proposals is an Azerbaijani company, officials are looking into it now,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Oleksii Chernyshov, said earlier that the transit of russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transport system to Europe is unprofitable.

In March, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Ukraine does not plan to extend the transit contract with russia's Gazprom after December 31, 2024.