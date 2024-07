Share:













Losses of personnel of the russian troops on July 3 increased by 1,200 to 547,470 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 9 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles and 65 artillery systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

So, the enemy lost 9 tanks (total – 8132), 17 armored combat vehicles (total – 15,600), 65 artillery systems (total – 14,777), 2 air defense vehicles (total – 878), 73 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks during the day (total – 19,923), 4 units of special equipment (total – 2,468), 26 drones (total – 11,694), and 6 cruise missiles (total – 2,342).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 1,115 units of jet artillery, 360 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 28 ships/boats, and 1 submarine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the loss of personnel of the russian troops on July 2 increased by 1,180 to 546,270 people, equipment - by 16 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, and 57 artillery systems.