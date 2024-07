Share:













Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal should report to the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief about the situation surrounding the third level of protection of critical energy infrastructure facilities, the construction of which has been frozen due to the decision to block funding.

Yurii Butusov, a military expert and editor-in-chief of the Censor publication, wrote about this on his Facebook page. In this way, he commented on the high-profile material of RBC-Ukraine about the failed preparation for the protection of these structures.

"It is critically important that the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief consider the issue of building protective structures for the power system. Here in the material are statistics on the plan for the construction of protective structures, and on the state of work. The organization and state of construction in some important directions is a failure, strategically important work is actually being sabotaged, we are losing chances to save expensive energy facilities. This is the responsibility of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and he must report on the reasons for the failures," Butusov wrote.

He also added that only public resonance can attract attention to the issue of protection of energy facilities.

"If some groups in power did not share the money, if these contracting organizations are not suitable, then replace them, but do not stop work, every day is important. Why is this not resolved by the state, and why, in order to attract attention, it is necessary to publish secret information in the media, it is obvious - we make decisions only where there are many likes and reposts, otherwise the Staff does not make decisions," Butusov added.

Earlier, RBC-Ukraine published a detailed analysis of the reasons why the preparation and construction of the third level of protection of energy infrastructure facilities failed. The publication places responsibility for this on Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

It is noted that the first level of protection involves the construction of gabions and big-bags. As you know, today the Recovery Agency protects 90 objects in 21 regions from the wreckage of drones and missiles. The second level is protection against drones and Shaheds. It is about concrete structures being built around the main network of Ukrenergo from March 2023. 22 substations, 63 autotransformers in 14 regions should be under protection.

The third level is protection against missiles. The goal is to protect 22 substations from a direct hit by the most powerful missiles in 14 regions. Here they work with Ukrenergo, which forms tasks for design and construction.

The initial data from the General Staff, as well as instructions for engineering troops and international normative documents obtained from specialized specialists during training in Britain according to the regulations and standards of Britain and the U.S., are used during the design.

Representatives of the contracting companies believe that the responsibility for stopping the construction of the third level of protection of energy facilities is personally borne by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, and claim that he completely stopped all payments and instructed the Bureau of Economic Security and the State Audit Service to check the prices and the construction of the protection of energy facilities. after criticizing the government's actions in April this year. It was then that the business for the first time publicly spoke about the large debt owed to contractors for work on the restoration of critical infrastructure.