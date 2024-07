War will end with compromise in which both russia and Ukraine will have to give something - Dmytro Gordon

The well-known Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon said that, if the West does not provide Ukraine with enough weapons and does not allow them to be used without restrictions on the enemy's territory, the war will probably end with a compromise, which will involve the loss of part of the territory.

Gordon said this in an interview with Olesya Batsman, a fragment of which he published on his TikTok.

According to Gordon, the war is currently in a state of stagnation.

"We cannot liberate some territories, they cannot conquer some territories. This is a dead end, of course. And in this situation, one thing is important: whether America and Europe will give permission, and whether they will give weapons for a specific bombing of the fascist non-country. If they don't give and won’t give, we are not all-powerful, we can't do anything this way, we can only defend what we have. And still, if we have weapons," the journalist said.

Gordon also emphasized that russia is ready for negotiations and has already outlined its starting positions for finding a compromise.

"The Russians want: you give us Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, provide us with a passage to Crimea, so that there is a land corridor, provide us with water to Crimea. We give you the ZNPP, a 100-kilometer zone along the Dnieper, join the EU, but don't join NATO, Americans, you remove the sanctions from us. In brief, that's what they want. … Ukraine will never agree to this. But this is already a platform for negotiations. Therefore, in my opinion, I will say an unpopular thing now, everything will end with some big compromise under the auspices of the U.S., China and the European Union. Compromise is when someone gives something up and agrees that someone has given something up. And they will give, and we will give,” he summarized.

In addition, Dmytro Gordon is convinced that if Donald Trump wins the presidential election in the U.S., Ukraine can be forced to sign peace on any terms.

"If the Americans, and it comes to that, if Trump comes, they will say that you sit down at the table and sign as we say, otherwise there will be no money or weapons, then you will have to sit down and sign. Everything now depends on the Americans and Europeans," Gordon said.

As you know, the day before Dmytro Gordon was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in a penal colony in russia. He was found guilty of public calls for terrorism, "fakes" about the russian occupation army, inciting hatred or enmity for calling for nuclear strikes on the russian federation and calling for the elimination of the leaders of russia and Belarus.