NATO is actively studying the use of naval drones. This development of the Maliuk team completely changed the idea of ​​modern warfare at sea.

Political expert Taras Zahorodnii writes about this.

The expert emphasizes that SSU sea drones have changed the situation on the Black Sea in favor of our state.

"Ukrainian development was ahead of its time, and that is why the leading special services, navies and armies of the world are currently studying the methodology of its application. The successful attacks on the Crimea bridge and dozens of ships of the Russian Federation proved the effectiveness of our strategy and tactics," the political expert believes.

Zahorodnii also emphasizes the financial side of the matter.

"Marine drones are hundreds of times cheaper than ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. However, this did not prevent drones from fundamentally changing the situation on the Black Sea. Moreover, when we talk about the development of the SSU, Sea Baby is not just a drone, but a multi-purpose platform that can also perform remote mining and firing from a Grad multiple launch rocket system,” reports the expert.

"The other day, The Wall Street Journal wrote about naval drones. A quote from development engineers from the SSU caught my eye: "We are doing many things that no one in the world has done." Judging by how actively the North Atlantic Alliance began to study naval drones, Ukrainian engineers this time have every reason to make such statements," the political expert summarizes.

Recall that earlier it became known that the Deputy Commander of the NATO Joint Forces Command in Norfolk (Virginia, U.S.), Rear Admiral Tim Henry, stated that the successful experience of Ukraine in destroying a large part of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation through the effective use of SSU maritime drones and other technologies is the subject of study by NATO countries.