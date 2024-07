Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksii Sobolev as the First Deputy Minister of Economy.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Since January 2023, Sobolev held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

Previously, he worked as a director of the ProZorro.Sales SE.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ihor Fomenko from the position of Deputy Minister of Economy.

In November 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko, deputy head of the President's Office, to the position of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy.