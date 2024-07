Share:













In the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, the transfer of russian troops to the north of Donetsk Region, in particular towards Toretsk and Pokrovsk, was recorded.

It was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

"The movement of military convoys of russians was recorded in the temporarily occupied city. Reserves are being transferred from the Berdiansk axis to the north of the Donetsk Region. In particular, towards Toretsk and Pokrovsk," the report says.

The city council noted that the occupiers continue to turn the Mariupol area into a military base. In particular, the russians are building up forces in the city and surrounding villages, as well as replenishing military bases and laying a railway that would connect the city with russian Rostov.

The agency recalled that earlier the partisans of ATESH staged a sabotage on the railway, which prevented the invaders from transferring military forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the ISW noted that the relationship between russia's current offensive operations in the directions of Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and Avdiivka points to the possibility of using pressure on Toretsk to advance either in the area of ​​ Chasiv Yar or Avdiivka.