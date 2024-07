City of Krasnohorivka is in danger of being lost due to incompetence of brigade commander Bohdan Shevchuk - jo

Military journalist Yurii Butusov announced the possibility of losing front-line Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

According to him, despite the existence of a single control center, correct reports and reports on the axis, the commander of the 59th motorized infantry brigade Bohdan Shevchuk does not cope with his duties.

"He is a young energetic person whose level of management corresponds to the position of a company commander, possibly a battalion. He himself directs where to shoot and where to fly, he himself assigns tasks to gun commanders and operators of Mavics, he himself draws where and which observation post should be held to the last in which planting. Sitting in the headquarters in front of the map, and not even knowing his front line, because the front is big and you can't keep track of everything by yourself," Butusov claims.

The journalist is convinced that in our army there are cases of appointment to high positions of convenient officers who learned how to report well, but did not have time to acquire the appropriate experience and competencies.

The situation in the Krasnohorivka-Karlivka axis is currently critical, which is why Butusov calls on Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi to take measures to strengthen the brigade and the axis.

"I ask Oleksandr Stanislavovych to personally pay attention to the situation and the unsatisfactory level of management of combat operations in Krasnohorivka, and in particular in the 59th brigade, and to take the same adequate decisions as were taken to defeat the russian offensive in the Kharkiv Region," the journalist's appeal reads.

He emphasized: the commander of the 59th motorized infantry brigade, Bohdan Shevchuk, does not cope with his duties, battles are going on in the city, the enemy is advancing, so the complete loss of the city of Krasnohorivka becomes real.