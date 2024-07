Share:













China could end the war in Ukraine if it wanted to. This could work because the aggressor country of russia is very dependent on Beijing.

This was said by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to the head of state, if the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, emphasized: "It's time to start peace talks," russia would be forced to do so.

"Russia is now very dependent on China. One phone call from President Xi Jinping would solve this crisis... They would have no other choice," Stubb believes.

The Finnish President expressed his belief that Beijing would benefit from ending Moscow's "aggressive and colonial war" in Ukraine.

"He should defend international rules related to territorial integrity and sovereignty. That would be the right thing to do. And it would also demonstrate China's leadership," Stubb said.

It will be recalled that Bloomberg previously wrote that Chinese and russian companies are developing an attack drone similar to Iran's Shahed, which is a sign that China is probably approaching the provision of lethal assistance, which Western officials have warned against.