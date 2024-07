7 MPs suggest Rada ensure that servicemen retain their workplaces for which term of contract expired

Share:













Copied



7 members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the parliament ensure the provision of a workplace for an employee who works under a contract, the term of which expired during the service of a mobilized person.

This is stated in bill No. 11390, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The explanatory note states that in order to ensure the labor rights of the mobilized, the state establishes additional guarantees, providing in Article 119 of the Code of Labor Laws the obligation of an employer to preserve the jobs (positions) and average earnings of such employees.

According to the legislators, the above protection is insufficient, as it does not regulate the issue of maintaining a workplace for an employee who works under the terms of a contract as a special form of employment contract, the term of which expired during the service of a mobilized person.

The bill proposes to supplement Article 119 of the Code of Labor Laws with a new part on ensuring the preservation of the workplace for which the term of the contract has expired for mobilized workers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a non-affiliated member of the Verkhovna Rada, Liudmyla Buimister, offered to allow the parliament to book from mobilization employees of businesses that pay UAH 80,000.