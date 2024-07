Share:













Copied



In Ukraine, a program for the construction of multi-level protection around energy facilities has been adopted. But due to the inaction of the government of Denys Shmyhal, its implementation was disrupted.

This is reported by OBOZ and RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statements of representatives of contractor companies.

It is noted that the first level of protection involves the construction of gabions and big-bags. As it is known, today the Recovery Agency protects 90 objects in 21 regions from the wreckage of drones and missiles.

The second level is protection against drones and Shaheds. We are talking about concrete structures being built around the main network of Ukrenergo from March 2023. 22 substations, 63 autotransformers in 14 regions should be under protection.

The third level is protection against missiles. The goal is to protect 22 substations from a direct hit by the most powerful missiles in 14 regions. Here they work with Ukrenergo, which forms tasks for design and construction.

The initial data from the General Staff, as well as instructions for engineering troops and international normative documents obtained from specialized specialists during training in Britain according to the regulations and standards of Britain and the USA, are used during the design.

Representatives of the contractor companies believe that the responsibility for stopping the construction of the third level of protection of energy facilities lies personally with the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal, and claim that he completely stopped all payments and instructed the Economic Security Bureau and the State Audit Service to check prices and construction of protection of energy facilities directly after criticism of the government's actions in April this year. At this time, business for the first time publicly spoke about the large debt to contractors for work to restore critical infrastructure.