Exports of goods down 18.4% to USD 2.7 billion in June

In June, the export of Ukrainian products decreased by 20.2% month over month, to 9.7 million tons, while in monetary terms, it decreased by 18.4% to USD 2.7 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy/Trade Representative, Taras Kachka, exports decreased in June due to the fact that the export of agricultural products decreased. Thus, corn was exported in June by 23.7% less than in May, wheat by 40.8%, and oil by 37.8%.

According to him, this indicates that the exporters are running out of stocks of last year's harvest.

"The top ten most popular Ukrainian export goods remained stable in June. Sales of ore decreased by 1.5% compared to May, to USD 239 million, while the export of flat rolled products increased by 7%, to USD 79 million. Poultry sales decreased by 3.5% to USD 79 million, but soybean exports increased by 45% to USD 66 million. In June, imports of goods to Ukraine also decreased by 5.6% to USD 4.8 billion. In general, in the first half of the year, our country imported goods worth USD 31.9 billion, which is 4.9% more than in the first half of last year," Kachka explained.

In the first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year, physical export volumes increased by 35% to 71 million tons.

At the same time, export deals in six months brought in USD 19.5 billion - the same as in the first half of 2023.

The Ministry of Economy also reported on the results of the 2023/2024 marketing year, which ended on June 30.

During this period, Ukrainian exporters sold a total of 69.86 million tons of goods from the grain, oil, and oil categories.

Exports of wheat amounted to 18.43 million tons, up 9% year over year.

Besides, Ukraine sold 29.41 million tons of corn, up 0.2% year over year.

Barley sales decreased by 8.5% to 2.48 million tons and soybean sales by 8.2% to 2.98 million tons. In comparison, rapeseed sales increased by 8.7% to 3.7 million tons.

Also, according to the report, the export volume of agro-processing products increased significantly: sunflower oil – by 22.8% to 6.54 million tons, sunflower meal – by 29.1% to 5.15 million tons, and soybean meal – by 12.5 % to 0.662 million tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, Ukraine exported 12.2 million tons of goods worth USD 3.34 billion.