Seaports boost cargo handling by 30% to 6.7 million tons in June

In June 2024, Ukrainian seaports increased cargo handling by 30% year over year, to 6.7 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"6.7 million tons of cargo were processed by the seaports of Ukraine in June 2024, which is 30% higher than the same figure in 2023. Of which 4.1 million tons of agricultural products were exported to the countries of the world," the message says.

In the first half of 2024, Ukrainian ports increased cargo handling by 68.4% year over year, to 52.7 million tons.

In particular, in the first half of the year, the ports processed 33.5 million tons of agricultural products.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 55 million tons of goods were exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in 10 months.

On September 21, 2023, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.