ISW shows enemy advance in Vovchansk and near Avdiyivka on the map

Share:













Copied



Russian occupiers are advancing in Vovchansk, the eastern part of Chasiv Yar, as well as near Avdiyivka.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) came to this conclusion.

So, in Vovchansk, the russians advanced in the north. ISW draws attention to a statement by a russian blogger who believes that soldiers of the occupation army crossed the Siverskyi Donets River east of Buhruvatka (southwest of Vovchansk), but ISW has found no visual evidence for this claim.

On July 2, russian troops continued offensive operations along the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line but did not achieve any confirmed successes. ISW estimates that russian forces are now about a kilometer from Stelmakhivka.

The enemy also advanced in the eastern part of Chasiv Yar, namely in the Kanal neighborhood. This is evidenced by geolocation footage from July 2. In addition, the occupiers continued to advance to the east of Chasiv Yar in the Ivanovo District and to the southeast in the Klishchiyivka District.

The enemy is advancing in the Avdiyivka Axis. There is a video of russian troops advancing northwest of Avdiyivka in the area of ​​Sokil, northeast of Novooleksandrivka and south of east, as well as southwest of Avdiyivka in the area north of Karlivka.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the day, July 2, the enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive actions in the Donetsk Region. The number of clashes along the entire front line increased to 93.

In Ukraine, the line of the active front increased while the intensity of hostilities decreased in some directions.