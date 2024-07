US will provide Ukraine with USD 2.3 billion in military aid – Defense Minister Austin

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced that the United States will soon announce an additional USD 2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, which will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and ammunition for Patriot and other air defense systems.

The Associated Press reports this.

Austin's statement was made during a meeting at the Pentagon with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov. Defense Minister Austin announced the allocation of USD 2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

"Make no mistake, Ukraine is not alone, and the United States will never waver in our support. Alongside some 50 allies and partners, we’ll continue to provide critical capabilities that Ukraine needs to push back Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow," Austin said.

In addition, the U.S. Secretary of Defense emphasized that together with Umierov they will discuss "more ways to meet Ukraine's immediate security needs and to build a future force to ward off more Russian aggression."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umierov during a trip to the United States to obtain specific dates for the delivery of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine.

On July 2, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the U.S. is going to announce the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense before the NATO summit.

Recall that on April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.