Share:













Copied



The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has left unchanged the preventive measure against former deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Smirnov in the form of a bail of UAH 10 million.

It was reported in the court, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On June 27, the Chamber of Appeals of the HACC considered appeals against the decision of the investigating judge of the HACC dated May 28, 2024 on the application of a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 10 million to the former deputy head of the Office of the President.

According to the results of the review, the panel of judges of the HACC’s Appeals Chamber dismissed the appeals of the defense and the prosecutor, and the decision of the investigative judge of the HACC remained unchanged.

The decision became legally binding from the moment it was promulgated and is not subject to appeal in the cassation procedure.

Recall that Smirnov is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court forbade the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smirnov to communicate with Lviv businessman Hryhorii Kozlovskyi.

A bail of UAH 10 million was posted for Andrii Smirnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed former deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Smirnov of suspicion of illegal enrichment.