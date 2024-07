Share:













The list of Ukrainian agricultural machinery and equipment, the cost of which is partially compensated up to 25% as part of the state program to support agricultural producers, has been expanded to 8,705 nomenclature items from the 101st Ukrainian manufacturer.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In previous periods, the compensation program for the cost of domestic agricultural machinery helped to increase the share of Ukrainian machinery on the market. We hope for the same effect this year because these are jobs for thousands of people, as well as taxes to the budgets of various levels, thanks to which we have a resource to ensure our security and defense sector. On the other hand, it is a contribution to a successful harvest because farmers have the opportunity to purchase the necessary equipment on favorable terms. The list of equipment is constantly updated, and more and more manufacturers participate in the program and offer quality equipment for the needs of farmers. Today, agricultural producers can choose from among 8,700 nomenclature items from more than a hundred Ukrainian producers," noted First Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

According to the notification, the list of machinery and equipment is updated regularly, after checking the degree of localization of the production of machinery and equipment based on the application submitted by the manufacturer and relevant documents.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 8, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to launch a program of 25% compensation for the cost of Ukrainian-made agricultural machinery.