The International Telecommunication Union (ITU, a specialized agency of the UN) condemned russia for interfering in the operation of satellite communication systems of European countries and called on Moscow to immediately stop such actions.

As Reuters writes, the relevant statement of the ITU was published on July 1.

It is reported that the ITU has considered complaints from Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and Luxembourg about the interference in the operation of satellite systems, which has been recorded repeatedly in recent months.

Countries that filed complaints with the ITU said the incidents jam GPS signals and complicate air traffic control.

The ITU Regulations Council has expressed "serious concern" about the use of signals to create harmful interference.

The ITU statement also said that interference with the satellite systems came from ground stations located in the Moscow and Kaliningrad areas.

The organization called on russia to immediately stop its actions and investigate the incidents.

ITU also called for a meeting between the russian federation and the affected countries to resolve these cases and prevent their recurrence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late June, Sweden accused the russian federation of interfering in the work of its satellites. These incidents began to be recorded after Sweden joined NATO.

It will be recalled that in April 2024 it became known that russia was jamming the work of the GPS system in the Baltic Sea region.

This led to the fact that the Finnish airline Finnair was forced to cancel flights to the Estonian Tartus.