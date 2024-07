Share:













Copied



Air defense forces of the Kharkiv Region received the command post of the air defense tactical group Krechet.

This was announced by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and he thanks the Kupyansk City Council for its participation in the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Syniehubov notes, the Kharkiv Region suffers from guided aerial bombs every day, therefore the direction of air defense is important.

Krechet is designed for operational control of mobile air defense fire groups while protecting important infrastructure facilities and troop groups from air attack. Krechet allows to combine 5 detection means and 10 mobile air defense combat groups with various means of destruction into a single local network.

The National Association of the Ukrainian Defense Industry (NAUDI) reports that Krechet was developed by the System Electronic Export company. This development significantly increases the effectiveness of air defense forces, as it automatically issues targeting instructions for the destruction of enemy air means, which accelerates the speed of response, helps to destroy more targets with more effective use of own firepower.