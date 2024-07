Share:













Copied



The National Guardsmen have plans to arm each combat brigade of the service with new Novator-2 vehicles - this is reported by Defence Express.

The Ukrainian Armored Vehicles company handed over the first batch of new armored vehicles Novator-2 to the National Guard of Ukraine. As the director general of the Ukrainian Armored Vehicles. Vladyslav Belbas, emphasized, the vehicle was created taking into account all the wishes of the National Guardsmen, and the tests of the new vehicle before the start of serial production lasted almost a year. He said that the Ukrainian Armored Vehicles became the first manufacturer to supply armored cars with electronic warfare equipment.

According to the deputy commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Bilous, the Novator-2 armored car was manufactured to the order of the National Guard in accordance with the needs of having an armored car for the combat group. "Each combat brigade of the National Guard will receive such vehicles," Bilous says.

We will remind you that the new 10-seater Novator-2 armored car was presented for the first time in September 2023 at the MSPO exhibition in Poland, the car was created on the basis of the previous version of the Novator, taking into account the requirements of today's battlefield.

The appearance of the 10-seater version is explained precisely by the need of the military, although in fact Novator-2 was not much larger than the five-seater version, the length of the car increased by only 10 cm, and the main changes in the car came to the part that was the pickup body - it was sewn up with armor, installed 5-centimeter windows, additional seats and a hatch in the rear - as an additional point for firing, as well as for evacuation.