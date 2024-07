Share:













In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the humanitarian situation has reached a critical point. The russians have limited humanitarian aid in Lysychansk, in Sievierodonetsk people are earning by donating blood, and in Kreminna almost no food is brought in due to the fighting.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

"Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in the occupied territories has reached a critical point. For example, in Lysychansk, where the locals have been surviving for the third year at the expense of help from the "brotherly people", the issue of humanitarian aid has been limited," the report says.

In particular, food kits are issued only to people aged 70+, large families and some other privileged categories, and only if they have a passport of the aggressor state of russia.

In addition, the citizens of Sievierodonetsk are forced to make money by donating blood: they are paid RUB 792 for one "voluntary donation of blood". In social networks, they write that this is almost the only guaranteed way to get money.

Also, a food crisis is looming in Kreminna - due to heavy fighting around the city and a long-term lack of electricity, almost no food products are brought here, and the ones on the shelves are of questionable quality, because the refrigerators do not work. Many products whose use-by date has passed.

"The situation is also not much better in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Rubizhne, which are also used to "dispose" of expired food, as people have neither money nor choice," the head of the Regional Military Administration informed.

Meanwhile, in settlements where the situation is more or less stable, collaborators are actively "nationalizing" premises that "have signs of ownerless property." So, the so-called "administration of the Starobilsk municipal district" published a list of 38 non-residential buildings that fall under this category: a dental clinic, a clinical laboratory, a well-known coffee shop, as well as another 50 residential premises.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk, russians in a military vehicle Ural run over two teenagers.