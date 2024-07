Russia will use presidency of UN Security Council to demonstrate its strength and promote its own narratives i

From July 1, the aggressor state, the russian federation, began to preside over the Security Council of the United Nations (UNSC). The russian federation will use this position to demonstrate its strength in the international system and promote its own narratives.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"For the first time since April 2023, russia assumed the month-long rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council on July 1 and will probably use this position as a base for power projection in the international system, as it has done historically," the analysts suggested.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair the UN Security Council debate on July 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, ISW estimates that during russia's presidency in April 2023, russia has used its UNSC presidency to promote several narratives about russia's desired influence in the international system, and that russia is using its veto power in the UNSC as a basis for power projection.

In addition, analysts noted that several high-ranking russian officials have recently launched several intelligence operations aimed at deflecting responsibility for russia's well-documented violations of international law in Ukraine, and likely to set the stage for future presidency.