The bilateral security agreement signed between the United States and Ukraine is not a "substitute" for the latter's membership in NATO. It is "part of the bridge" on this path.

This was stated by the Deputy Spokesperson of the United States State Department, Vedant Patel, on Monday, July 1, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the United States considers the agreement with Ukraine "as part of a bridge for Ukraine to join NATO in the future."

"You saw how the secretary of state and the current president talked about how important it is to have a bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO. Of course, this bilateral security agreement is not a substitute for Ukraine's membership in NATO," Patel said.

The representative of the State Department emphasized that the United States supports the policy of open doors to the Alliance.

It will be recalled that the security agreement signed by Ukraine with the EU on June 27 provides for military aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 5 billion in 2024, with further annual increases until 2027.

In addition, a security agreement between Poland and Ukraine will soon be ready.

The Czech Republic will also sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine at the summit of the European Political Community in London, which will take place on July 18.