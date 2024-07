Share:













Today, July 2, Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umierov will meet with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in the United States. They will discuss, in particular, bilateral defense cooperation.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh announced this on July 1.

"The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, will visit the Pentagon tomorrow, where he will meet with Minister Austin. This visit underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting the sovereignty and security of Ukraine," the message reads.

According to Singh, Austin and Umierov will discuss bilateral defense cooperation, regional security issues, and ways to strengthen the defense partnership between the United States and Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a group of Democrats in the United States House of Representatives is calling on the Pentagon to expand the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots.