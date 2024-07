Share of non-performing loans down 0.5 p.p. up to 35% in May

The share of non-performing loans (NPL) in the banking sector as of June 1, 2024, was 35%, which is 0.5 percentage points below the indicator as of May 1, 2024.

This follows from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) data, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The volume of NPL increased by UAH 993 million during the month, while the volume of loans provided by banks increased by UAH 19.5 billion.

According to operational data of the NBU, the volume of loans issued by commercial banks to the corporate sector and individuals increased by 1.7% to UAH 1,040.432 billion in May.

Before the full-scale invasion of russia into Ukraine, the share of NPL in Ukrainian banks began to decrease from 2018 (from 55% to 27% as of March 1, 2022), while the volume of loans in banks was growing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the share of NPL in the banking sector as of April 1, 2024, was 36.1%, down 1.3 percentage points on January 1, 2024.