About 90% of the Belgorod Region of the aggressor country of the russian federation had electricity cut off.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has reported this.

The cities of Belgorod and Stary Oskol, in particular, remained without power. Traffic lights are not working in the region, there are problems with the Internet.

According to the official version, the cause of the power outage in the Belgorod Region was "external influence on the power facility." According to information from open sources, the blackout occurred as a result of a simultaneous attack by drones and the detonation of improvised explosive devices at the substation.

In addition, on July 1, residents of Belgorod and the Belgorod District are expecting problems with buses. The organizer of passenger transportation reported that delays and disruptions in public transport are expected due to a partial power outage.

We will remind, as of the morning of Monday, July 1, a total of 475 settlements remain without electricity in Ukraine due to hostilities and other reasons.

In addition, on July 1, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day, with the largest scope of outages occurring from 4:00 p.m. to midnight.