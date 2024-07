Share:













The missile strike on Kyiv on Sunday, June 30, is different from all the previous ones. This time, russia did not use ballistics and did not try to make the attack massive. The aggressor is trying new tactics - it is looking for the right time, methods and means to strike the capital of Ukraine.

The press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration has reported this.

"The missile strike on Kyiv differs from the numerous recent air attacks of the enemy on the capital of Ukraine. The enemy did not strike in the dark, not with a combined or mass attack. Not with ballistic weapons or cruise missiles from strategic bombers," the message says.

The Kyiv City Military Administration explained that russia is testing new tactics, looking for the right time, methods and means to strike Kyiv, "because the capital of Ukraine has always been and will be one of the most priority targets for invaders."

Capital officials emphasized that such attacks by russians should be a reminder to the residents of Kyiv that no air alert can be ignored.

"Of course, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will find their own effective countermeasures for every action of the enemy. But such attacks by the occupiers should be a reminder to the residents of the capital - no air alert can be ignored! Missiles are shot down, but they do not disintegrate into molecules and the debris poses a threat to people's lives. Therefore, when you hear a siren, head to the shelter," the Kyiv City Military Administration noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 30, fragments of a russian missile fell on a high-rise building in Kyiv.