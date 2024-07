Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for keeping a single tourist register, which will begin functioning in 2025.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The procedure defines the procedure for maintaining a single tourist register, its structure, functioning, administration, the procedure for forming and entering information about subjects of tourist activity, as well as electronic (technical and informational) interaction between public electronic registers, other electronic information resources, automated systems, as well as publication of information. The register is intended to create equal opportunities in the market of tourist services and provide business entities, state bodies, local self-government bodies, as well as other persons with reliable information about tourist activity entities and objects of tourist infrastructure," he wrote.

According to Melnychuk, it was established that the date of the start of operation of the unified tourist register is January 1, 2025.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that losses in the culture and tourism sector of Ukraine as a result of russian aggression amount to USD 19.6 billion.