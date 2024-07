In Kyiv, 6 people injured after falling of fragments of a downed enemy missile

Share:













Copied



In Kyiv, during a missile attack by the aggressor country russia on Sunday, June 30, fragments of a downed missile fell on a residential building, causing a fire on the 8th and 9th floors; six people were injured.

The Kyiv City State Administration and the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, posted this information on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Debris fell on a residential building in the capital's Obolonskyi District. There was a fire on the 8th and 9th floors," Klitschko said.

According to the capital's medics, in the house in Obolon where the fragments of the rocket hit, six people were injured, all of them with an acute reaction to stress.

These are four women, an 11-year-old girl, and one man.

One elderly woman was hospitalized, and all the others were treated on the spot.

According to reports, in the 14-story building, the balconies on two floors have partially collapsed, and there is a threat of the balcony on another floor collapsing.

The fire in the building is contained, but rescuers continue to check the apartments.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into June 20, the Air Defense Forces destroyed all the enemy targets that the russians used to attack Kyiv on the approaches to the capital.