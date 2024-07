UkSATSE director Yarmak receives UAH 4 million in salary after closure of Ukrainian airspace

Director of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE), Andrii Yarmak, received a salary of UAH 4.114 million in 2022-2023.

This is stated in the declarations of Yarmak, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in 2022, he declared UAH 1.891 million of salary, and in 2023 - UAH 2.223 million.

In July 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Yarmak as director of UkSATSE.

Since October 2019, Yarmak has held the position of acting director of UkSATSE, previously he held the position of head of the air transportation department of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine completely closed its airspace to civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022, the day russia's full-scale invasion began.

At the same time, UkSATSE stated that the airspace would be opened after the end of the war.

UkSATSE is the main provider of air navigation services in Ukraine.

The activity of the enterprise is regulated by the Ministry of Infrastructure.