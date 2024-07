Share:













In Ukraine, a record number of base stations of mobile communications were installed over the past six months.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Mobile operators not only restore destroyed equipment, but also constantly invest in improving the existing ones. For example, they install an average of 240 new base stations per month. Over the past six months — a record 2,295+ in more than 300 settlements," the message reads. .

According to the report, in May the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented a strategy for the development of electronic communications until 2030.

One of the key goals of the strategy is that by 2030, 98% of the population will have mobile communication and broadband Internet access, now this indicator is at the level of 91%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023 the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched a pilot project to modernize Internet networks in Ukraine.