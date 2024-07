Share:













In June, the enemy's losses amounted to 33,713 people, 352 tanks, 589 BBMs, and 1,393 artillery systems, and three planes were also shot down.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During June, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces and artillery struck more than 330 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 25 control points, 62 means of air defense, five bases and warehouses of fuel and lubricants, and 20 ammunition warehouses," the message says.

According to the General Staff, during the month, the enemy lost 33,713 occupiers, 352 tanks, 589 BBMs, 1,393 artillery systems, 22 units of anti-aircraft guns, 58 air defense systems, three planes, 997 anti-aircraft missiles, 1,758 vehicles and 284 units of special equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of russia classified the data on the recipients of pensions in case of loss of breadwinners, as well as on the number of soldiers with disabilities, in order to hide the increase in their losses.

Earlier, it was also reported that the enemy is actively using mobile crematoria at the front to hide huge losses of personnel.