In the first four months of 2024, Ukraine imported 118,100 passenger cars (pre-owned and new) worth USD 1.544 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the largest supplier of passenger cars was Germany, from where more than 23,600 cars were imported to Ukraine.

The second place is the United States (19,289 imported cars), the third place in the ranking is occupied by China (12,044 cars), the fourth position is Japan (12,009 cars), the fifth place is Korea (6,170 cars), sixth - France (5,900 cars), seventh - Slovakia (5,878 cars), eighth - Mexico (5,240 cars), ninth - Great Britain (5,149 cars), and tenth – the Czech Republic (5,071 cars).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the sale of new passenger cars increased by 8% to 5,500 units.