NBU's net interbank currency sales down 3% to USD 2.9 billion in June

In June 2024, the net sale of currency at the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) amounted to USD 2.986 billion, down 2.79% month over month (USD 3.072 billion).

This follows from the NBU data, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

So, in June, the NBU bought USD 0.001 billion at the interbank and sold USD 2.986 billion.

In May, the net sale of NBU currency at the interbank increased by 34.6% to USD 3.1 billion; in April 2023, the net sale of NBU currency amounted to USD 2.283 billion.

In March 2023, the net sale of NBU currency amounted to USD 1.788 billion, which is 18.5% more than the February net sale (USD 1.509 billion).

In February, the NBU bought USD 0.032 billion interbank and sold USD 1.541 billion. In January, the NBU bought USD 0.016 billion interbank and sold USD 2.549 billion.

In December 2023, the net sale of NBU currency amounted to USD 3.553 billion, up 45% month over month (USD 2.5 billion), and is a record figure in 2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD from July 21.

From August 6, 2022, the NBU canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate not lower than the official one.

The NBU allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

Thus, from September 6, the amount of cash currency that the bank can offer to the population will include the entire amount of non-cash currency purchased by it from April 13, 2022, instead of half of it.

The NBU introduced managed exchange rate flexibility on October 3, 2023.

The NBU abolished all currency restrictions on the import of works and services and allowed the repatriation of "new" dividends.