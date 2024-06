Share:













The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) adopted a resolution in which it recognized the actions of the aggressor country of russia as genocide of the Ukrainian people, and also recognized the need for decolonization of the russian federation.

Pavlo Frolov, a member of the parliamentary delegation, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"On the day of the opening of the summer session in Bucharest, the OSCE PA adopted a resolution condemning the 10-year armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, recognizing the actions of the military-political leadership of the russian federation and its armed forces during the full-scale invasion as genocide of the Ukrainian people," he wrote.

Frolov added that the document, among other things, defines the decolonization of the russian federation as a necessary prerequisite for the establishment of lasting peace.

The most important of the 70 points of the resolution of the OSCE PA:

call on all 53 OSCE participating countries to make efforts for the de-occupation of Crimea and all occupied territories of Ukraine by supporting the Peace Formula and the Crimean Platform;

the call to the OSCE states to create a Special Tribunal to prosecute the russian federation for crimes committed in the course of the aggressive war against Ukraine, to investigate mass atrocities, murders, torture, and rape by the russian army at the international and national levels;

the need to quickly launch a mechanism for the use of frozen russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine is emphasized; OSCE countries are invited to join the Agreement on the International Register of Damages Caused by the russian federation's Aggression to Ukraine;

the 2024 presidential election in the russian federation are recognized as rigged and undermine the legitimacy of the entire electoral system of the russian federation;

support for the creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as well as ensuring the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians;

a call to ban the import of russian liquefied gas to the European Union, re-export and transit through EU ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Romania refused to issue visas to members of the russian delegation to participate in the annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which will be held from June 29 to July 3 in Bucharest.