In the photos circulated on social networks the other day, the russian dictator is sitting on russian-made chairs. An attempt to pass them off as Ukrainian is a crude media attack, according to the Kharkiv company Nowy Styl Ukraina [New Style Ukraine].

According to the results of the commodity examination, the russian chairs in the photo, which are passed off as Ukrainian, have different parameters, location and inclination of the parts.

According to the expert's opinion, the russian chairs in the photo look more rough, economical and roughly. They have a square shape of elements, less foam is used in the seat, so they are thinner and less comfortable.

For comparison, the Ukrainian NOWY STYL chair is thicker, with rounded corners. The wooden overlay on the handles is thinner, with a smooth bevel. The original Ukrainian-made chair and its elements are elegant, rounded, with smooth lines.

Thus, the information spread on the Internet that putin allegedly sits on Ukrainian chairs is a complete fake.

And the employees of the Nowy Styl Ukraina company unofficially expressed their belief that their chairs would not be able to bear any putin for patriotic reasons.

Based on the facts, the company's shareholder Volodymyr Muravyov stated:

"There is an aggressive attempt to smear the company, its managers and more than 600 employees with accusations of deliberate illegal actions. Which, in fact, never happened and could not happen! We are shocked by the actions of the security forces, their attitude towards people, as well as the fast-moving legal process against the company's managers.

All this looks like a pre-planned action for intimidation and pressure. Our legal advisors are working to prevent the company from being raided and to get innocent people out of jail."

About the company: Nowy Styl Ukraina was founded in 1997. It is a leading Ukrainian manufacturer of furniture for offices and public spaces.

As an economically and socially responsible company, it pays significant taxes, contributing to the stability of the regional and national economy, and supports social and charitable projects.