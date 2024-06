Russia’s personnel losses on June 28 increased by 1,070 to 541,560 people, equipment - by 7 tanks, 25 armored

Losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 28 increased by 1,070 to 541,560 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 7 tanks, 25 armored fighting vehicles and 57 artillery systems.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the enemy lost 7 tanks (total - 8,073), 25 armored combat vehicles (total - 15,505), 57 artillery systems (total - 14,489), 54 units of motor vehicles and tankers (total - 19,568), 5 units of special vehicles (total - 2,436), 2 cruise missiles (total 2,331), 29 drones (total - 11,538).

Since the start of the war, the enemy has also lost 1,109 rocket artillery units, 871 anti-aircraft defenses, 360 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 28 ships/boats and 1 submarine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 27 increased by 1,170 to 540,490 people, equipment - by 1 aircraft, 24 tanks, 21 armored vehicles and 60 artillery systems.